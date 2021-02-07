Advertisement

Woman, dogs escape house fire in Pueblo County

Smoke can be seen from a large trailer fire in rural Pueblo County on Feb. 6, 2021.
Smoke can be seen from a large trailer fire in rural Pueblo County on Feb. 6, 2021.(Tommy Prater)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and two dogs are safe after escaping a burning home Saturday evening.

The fire started in a single-wide trailer around 5:45 p.m. and had engulfed the structure by the time crews got on scene. The flames jumped to vehicles parked behind the home, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading any further.

Two dogs fled the home and were unharmed, while the female resident suffered minor injuries. She did not have to be hospitalized.

Pueblo Rural Fire Protection District was the lead on the fire, receiving assistance from the county sheriff’s office. A spokesperson with the fire protection district tells 11 News the cause remains under investigation.

The home is located on 40th Lane in the Avondale area. No other homes were nearby.

