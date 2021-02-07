Advertisement

Robber steals computer from Papa Murphy’s

(AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber walked into a pizza joint with a gun and left carrying a computer.

The robbery was reported at a Papa Murphy’s in broad daylight. According to police, a short man dressed in black walked into the 1203 N. Circle Dr. location at 9:45 a.m. Sunday and took the computer out of the store. He was a carrying a handgun, but there are no reports of him threatening employees with it.

The suspect fled the area on foot before officers arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in head-on crash; One driver is from Colorado
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
Deadly shooting investigation in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Pueblo. 2/5/21.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
El Paso County will move into level Yellow and Pueblo County will be in level Blue Saturday at...
New COVID-19 dial framework in Colorado means looser restrictions starting this weekend
"The large boulder the size of a large boulder is now a large boulder the size of a smaller...
‘Large boulder the size of a large boulder’ in Colorado is now a smaller boulder

Latest News

Fire burning off Morrison Road in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
Large grass fire burning in Lakewood
A fire truck sunk into a sinkhole early in the morning of Feb. 7, 2021. The fire department...
Brand new Springs fire truck falls into sinkhole
Firefighters from Pueblo Rural Fire Protection District and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office...
Woman, dogs escape house fire in Pueblo County
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Man shot during carjacking near Fountain and South Academy