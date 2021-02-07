Robber steals computer from Papa Murphy’s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber walked into a pizza joint with a gun and left carrying a computer.

The robbery was reported at a Papa Murphy’s in broad daylight. According to police, a short man dressed in black walked into the 1203 N. Circle Dr. location at 9:45 a.m. Sunday and took the computer out of the store. He was a carrying a handgun, but there are no reports of him threatening employees with it.

The suspect fled the area on foot before officers arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

