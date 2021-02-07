Doctor at Parkview is thankful for COVID-19 vaccine after testing positive for the virus

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A local doctor is thankful for the COVID-19 vaccine after he tested positive for the virus in the beginning of December.

Dr. Thomas Herzog, a general surgeon at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, and his girlfriend both tested positive for COVID-19 but their symptoms were only mild. “I had a little bit more of a cough and a little bit more sniffles…she had more of the G.I. symptoms like loss of taste and smell. I never had any of those we were very lucky” said Herzog.

Both of them were in quarantine for 10 days and were able to get the vaccine for the virus. Staff members at Parkview are not required to get vaccinated, but Dr. Herzog tells 11 News he believes in the science behind the vaccine and knew this was something he needed to do.

“I chose to get the vaccine because I believe in the science. I’ve done the research I’ve talk to experts. The science is sound, I really believe in the vaccine and I think it’s going to help all of us” said Dr. Herzog.

He got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the end of December and the second dose in January and was excited at the thought of being protected against COVID-19.

Thankfully the doctor only had mild symptoms after getting vaccinated.

“I was very excited to get the vaccine because I believe this is really our ticket to getting back to living a normal life and someday hopefully going without masks. I feel pretty fortunate, I had a little bit of body aches and that was about it. A sore arm of course my second dose I had almost no symptoms at all” said Herzog.

Now that Dr. Herzog has the vaccine, he says he is better prepared to help those who need it most but will continue wearing masks and social distancing until it is safe to do so.

