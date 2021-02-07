Advertisement

Man shot during carjacking near Fountain and South Academy

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot during a carjacking in southeast Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

Officers found the shooting victim shot once in the 1400 block of Sandalwood Drive around 1 a.m.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe he was shot during a struggle for his vehicle. After the shooting, the suspects sped off in the victim’s car, leaving him in the street. The victim is expected to survive.

At the time of this writing, no information on the suspects or the stolen vehicle has been released. We will update this article as we obtain more details.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in head-on crash; One driver is from Colorado
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
Deadly shooting investigation in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Pueblo. 2/5/21.
Victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
El Paso County will move into level Yellow and Pueblo County will be in level Blue Saturday at...
New COVID-19 dial framework in Colorado means looser restrictions starting this weekend
"The large boulder the size of a large boulder is now a large boulder the size of a smaller...
‘Large boulder the size of a large boulder’ in Colorado is now a smaller boulder

Latest News

More wind tomorrow
Warmer Day Tomorrow
More wind tomorrow
More wind tomorrow
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super...
Game changers: Manning, Woodson, Megatron headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Colorado Springs police warn residents of scam phone calls