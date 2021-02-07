Man shot during carjacking near Fountain and South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suffered serious injuries after he was shot during a carjacking in southeast Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.

Officers found the shooting victim shot once in the 1400 block of Sandalwood Drive around 1 a.m.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe he was shot during a struggle for his vehicle. After the shooting, the suspects sped off in the victim’s car, leaving him in the street. The victim is expected to survive.

At the time of this writing, no information on the suspects or the stolen vehicle has been released. We will update this article as we obtain more details.

