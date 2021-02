LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone at the Fox Hollow Golf Course or Bear Creek Lake Park in the Lakewood area is being told to evacuate due to a large grass fire burning in the area.

The fire sparked early Sunday afternoon off Morrison Road.

Large grass fire is burning off Morrison Road near Fox Hollow Golf course and Bear Creek Lake Park. Morrison Road is shut down in both direction in the area. Please stay clear of the area and if you are in the park or golf course please evacuate immediately — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) February 7, 2021

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

