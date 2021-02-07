Brand new Springs fire truck falls into sinkhole
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rescuers briefly became the rescuees after a brand new fire truck slid into a sinkhole Sunday morning.
Firefighters had just pulled up and parked at a reported structure fire in the 4600 block of Ranch Drive when the crew felt their truck sink into the roadway.
“They found that a sinkhole had formed under the engine due to a water main break under the road,” the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a social media post:
A fire department spokesperson tells 11 News it turned out there never was a fire at all.
“The water main break was the culprit for [the reporting party] calling about a possible fire.”
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.