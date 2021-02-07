Brand new Springs fire truck falls into sinkhole

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rescuers briefly became the rescuees after a brand new fire truck slid into a sinkhole Sunday morning.

Firefighters had just pulled up and parked at a reported structure fire in the 4600 block of Ranch Drive when the crew felt their truck sink into the roadway.

“They found that a sinkhole had formed under the engine due to a water main break under the road,” the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a social media post:

CSFD Close Call While parked in front of a reported structure fire at 4am, the Engine 10 crew suddenly felt the engine... Posted by Colorado Springs Fire Department on Sunday, February 7, 2021

A fire department spokesperson tells 11 News it turned out there never was a fire at all.

“The water main break was the culprit for [the reporting party] calling about a possible fire.”

