Advertisement

Two people involved in head-on crash; One driver is from Colorado

The crash reportedly happened Thursday night on I-15 in Southern Nevada
(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say drivers from Colorado and Nevada were killed in a head-on crash on I-15 in rural southern Nevada Thursday night.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Rayanne May Walters of Logandale, Nevada, was driving a wrong-way pickup that collided with a van driven by 30-year-old Dylan Jeffrey Hazelhurst, of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Trooper Travis Smaka said cause of the crash was under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
Deadly shooting investigation in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon
El Paso County will move into level Yellow and Pueblo County will be in level Blue Saturday at...
New COVID-19 dial framework in Colorado means looser restrictions starting this weekend
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Pueblo. 2/5/21.
Victim identified in Deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.
Mass vaccine clinic planned for Colorado Springs, invite only and invitations were already sent out
The New Mexico State Police Officer involved has been identified as Darian Jarrott.
New Mexico State Patrol trooper shot and killed during traffic stop on Thursday

Latest News

A sign sits inside Peak Vista where over 700 seniors got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine...
Peak Vista and Mattews-Vu team up to vaccinate 700 seniors
Missing vaccine doses on the way to El Paso County after state health department admits mistake
Missing vaccine doses on the way to El Paso County after state health department admits mistake
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center put out a warning Wednesday night and says that the chances of...
Vail man trapped during avalanche in Eagle County on Thursday
Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28,...
Smallest Super Bowl still demands heavy security