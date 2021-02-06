Several airlines create exemptions for mask mandate following CDC order

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The CDC put a mask mandate at the end of January for people traveling on airlines and public transportation. If the mask order is not followed you might also see a fine.

Several airlines in the U.S. are now allowing some passengers to fly without masks if they meet certain qualifications. Customers on both American Airlines and Alaska Airlines will be required to wear masks during travel unless they meet certain criteria allowing them to be exempt from the mandate.

According to their website, American Airlines says customers are required to wear masks for the duration of their journey, including at the airport and on board the aircraft. Children under the age of two will continue to be exempt from the mask requirement.

For customers with disabilities that are unable to wear masks, American is asking them to notify the airline’s Special Assistance team at least 72 hours prior to departure to request an exemption.

Exemptions will require:

Documentation from a licensed health care provider,

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days of departure or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

American Airlines has also updated its guidelines for acceptable mask types and will prohibit bandanas and gaiters. You can read more on American Airlines requirements here.

Alaska Airlines is another airline with exemptions to the mask requirement. The airline will require passengers to wear masks at all times during travel including the flight, during boarding and deplaning, and while traveling through an airport.

If you have a disability and are not able to wear a mask, you can call the airlines at least five days prior to your flight to request and exemption to the mask requirement.

Exemptions will require:

Documentation from a licensed health care provider as to your inability to wear a mask due to your disability; and

Proof of a negative test result from an FDA approved molecular NAAT or PCR Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of your scheduled flight departure.

You can read more on travel information for Alaska Airlines here.

