Pueblo COVID-19 vaccine clinic will start administering the second-dose of the vaccine next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Pueblo Mall is taking a short break from administering first-dose vaccines.

Starting Monday, The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) will begin giving out the second-dose of the vaccine to those who are due.

Second-dose clinics are currently scheduled for February 8-11.

So far nearly 10,000 Pueblo County residents above the age of 70 have gotten the vaccine since the clinic opened in early January. Pueblo’s Public Health Director, Randy Evetts says the second-dose of the vaccine is important for the community and will allow them to achieve the highest efficacy and continuing forward will help get the community back on track.

In a press release Evetts said:

“We know there has been anxiety about when and how people are going to be getting the second dose. Second doses are high priority and we are working hard to make sure we get the second doses administered as close to the due date as possible. We know it’s critical to getting back to doing the things that we love and we want to do, we need to make sure we get people fully vaccinated.”

If you are one of the PUeblo COunty residents that needs a second-dose of the vaccine, you will get an automated call telling you the time and day you can get it.

You will need to bring your vaccination card with you to the clinic. Those who have access to a computer and printer are encouraged to print and complete a registration form available here and bring it to the clinic.

On February 15, first-dose clinics will resume. People over the age of 65 and educators can sign up for the vaccine by calling (719) 583-4444 and press option 1 or by using the online website and completing a registration form. Anyone 70 years or older who has not yet been vaccinated may also sign up at any time.

