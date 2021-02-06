Peak Vista and Mattews-Vu team up to vaccinate 700 seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Healthcare providers are working around the clock to get the vaccines they have into the arms of our most at-risk populations.

Recently, El Paso county has been administering almost 10,000 vaccines per week-- that’s up from about 7,000 previously.

On Saturday in a collaborative effort, Matthews-Vu and Peak Vista vaccinated over 700 seniors with their first dose. They say even though we are moving into other vaccine phases, the age group 70 and older is still the top priority.

“The 70 and above population has been the hardest hit in terms of deaths in our community. So it is extremely important that we kind of focus on them first and we continue to,” Dr. Joel Tanaka, of Peak Vista said.

In the state, almost 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths are those 70 and older. That’s why the two providers teamed up to get vaccines into the arms of our most vulnerable. Barbara Laiberte says she was eager to get the shot.

“I was so happy they called me last Friday. I was ecstatic,” she said. “I don’t want to get COVID and I’d like to get out of my house...I’m very active and I have done nothing almost for the past year.”

LaLiberte and others getting the vaccine were on a waiting list and contacted when there was a dose ready. Most people getting vaccinated Saturday did not have personal care providers. The doctors we spoke with say they want to get the vaccines out as soon as possible and they are glad the state is agreeing to give El Paso County more.

“We are grateful, we are so grateful to have the vaccines,” Dr. Richard Vu of Matthews-Vu Medical Group said. “There are so many people that need the vaccine and we don’t have enough vaccines to give. It is our responsibility to give the vaccines that are sitting in our freezer into arms.”

A responsibility no one takes lightly.

“These vaccine pods are emotional. They are rewarding,” Dr. Vu added.

“I have to say, this event and the events leading up to this that I have been a part of with these vaccinations have been one of the most exciting things I have ever done. People are thankful and they feel privileged,” Dr. Tanaka said.

The two providers say they want to do more vaccine clinics like this one but nothing is set in stone, except when the people who got vaccinated at the clinic Saturday get their second dose in a few weeks.

The doctors also say just because people are getting vaccinated, doesn’t mean we should stop taking precautions. They advise to still wear a mask, wash your hands often, and continue to social distance.

There is a mass vaccination clinic next weekend at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Click here for more information on how to get on a vaccine list.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

We all must continue to practice prevention measures and follow public health guidance until COVID-19 vaccines are... Posted by Peak Vista Community Health Centers on Thursday, February 4, 2021

ts reserved.