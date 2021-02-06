Advertisement

Nursing homes and care facilities will continue to see additional funds

Governor Jared Polis extended the Executive Order on Saturday
Governor Polis takes action in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Polis takes action in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis extended an Executive Order that will redirect underutilized resources to nursing facilities and home and Community-Based Services.

This order will temporarily suspend certain statutes and direct the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing for additional funds to nursing homes, select community based providers and other congregate care facilities.

This will reportedly help providers deal with the impacts of the current pandemic which includes staff shortages and reductions in the use of these services due to COVID-19 in Colorado.

The Order is set to expire on March 8, 2021 unless extended by the Governor once again.

Click here to read the full Executive Order.

