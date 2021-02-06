Advertisement

Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping

The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday,...
The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco.(APAP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after health care workers had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus.

Worcester resident Brad Gauthier, who detailed his bizarre experience in a Facebook post, went to bed Monday listening to music. He woke up Tuesday, shoveled snow for about an hour, and then went inside to take a sip of water. But the liquid wouldn’t go down, and he had to lean over to drain it from his throat.

Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep.

Gauthier’s son suggested that perhaps his father had swallowed the earbud, which is exactly what an X-ray at a local emergency clinic revealed. The small plastic device was lodged in his lower esophagus.

Gauthier said he never experienced more than minor discomfort. He told NBC Boston 10 that he wanted to share his experience to caution others not to sleep with their headphones.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
Deadly shooting investigation in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon
El Paso County will move into level Yellow and Pueblo County will be in level Blue Saturday at...
New COVID-19 dial framework in Colorado means looser restrictions starting this weekend
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in Pueblo. 2/5/21.
Victim identified in Deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon
"The large boulder the size of a large boulder is now a large boulder the size of a smaller...
‘Large boulder the size of a large boulder’ in Colorado is now a smaller boulder
Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.
Mass vaccine clinic planned for Colorado Springs, invite only and invitations were already sent out

Latest News

KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
Colorado Springs Police warn residents of scam phone calls
File image
Several airlines create exemptions for mask mandate following CDC order
Two people killed in head-on crash; One driver is from Colorado
Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on...
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows