Advertisement

More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Iowa during Thursday’s blizzard

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO, Iowa (KEYC) — An Iowa group said it rescued more than 40 dogs on a rural property during heavy snow this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa County on Thursday, where they found dogs confined to pens in two dilapidated buildings and a camper.

The dogs were wet and cold, and are in need of various degrees for medical care, WHO-TV reported.

One of the group’s vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue and another had to be dug out of the snow. The rescue, which was expected to take 1.5 hours, lasted four hours, ARL said.

The rescuers said the dogs will need to be helped with a fear of humans, caused by their lives being spent in cages. It did not release any information about possible adoptions.

No information about the property or property owner was released.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KEYC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money
El Paso County will move into level Yellow and Pueblo County will be in level Blue Saturday at...
New COVID-19 dial framework in Colorado means looser restrictions starting this weekend
Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.
Mass vaccine clinic planned for Colorado Springs, invite only and invitations were already sent out
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure

Latest News

Jose Afra.
FBI asks for help in identifying possible victims in child pornography case
Missing man out of Pueblo.
MISSING: 78-year-old man last seen in Pueblo Monday night
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it sent rescue teams to a property near Marengo in Iowa...
PHOTOS: More than 40 neglected dogs rescued in Marengo during Thursday’s blizzard