MISSING: 78-year-old man last seen in Pueblo Monday night

Missing man out of Pueblo.
Missing man out of Pueblo.(Pueblo PD)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Late Friday night Pueblo Police asked the public for help with locating an at-risk senior.

According to police, 78-year-old Fred McMillan was last seen on Monday night. A photo of Fred is at the top of this article. Police say he may be driving a green 2004 Hyunda Elentra.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to call Pueblo Police.

