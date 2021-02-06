Advertisement

Vail man trapped during avalanche in Eagle County on Thursday

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center put out a warning Wednesday night and says that the chances of...
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Eagle County coroner says 41-year-old John Kuo, from Vail, died in an avalanche that happened on Thursday.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche happened around noon on Thursday at the East Valley Chutes. They are located in the back country just outside of Vail Mountain boundaries.

According to deputies, one skier was trapped in the slide and did not survive. Sheriff Van Beek, from the Eagle County Sheriff’s office says, “this is a very unfortunate accident and our thoughts are with the victim’s friends and family”.

Several rescue groups including Vail Mountain Rescue Group and Vail Ski Patrol responded to help with recovery operations.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

