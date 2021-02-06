Advertisement

FBI asks for help in identifying possible victims in child pornography case

Jose Afra.
Jose Afra.(FBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KKTV) - In an unsettling case, the FBI is asking for help from people across the country with identifying possible victims in a child pornography case.

On Friday, the FBI shared details on a suspect named Jose Zafra. Zafra was arrested on Jan. 9 and is suspected of producing child sexual abuse material.

“Based on the criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York, investigators allege Zafra asked for and received sexually explicit photos and videos from a 9-year-old girl in the Panama City, Florida, area,” a release on the FBI website reads. “They also allege Zafra extorted his victims by using flattery, lies and other methods to get them to produce CSAM. Other victims have been identified across the United States to include Columbus, Georgia, and Austin, Texas. Agents believe there may be many other possible victims.”

The FBI added Zafra used Snapchat to make contact with most of his victims.

His usernames included, but are not limited to:

-Definitely jose

-Bigdickdaddy

-Jose.zafra

-Openshit

If you have any information on this case that could help, you’re asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

More Wind This Weekend