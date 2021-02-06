Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police warn residents of scam phone calls

KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam
KSP is warning the public of a new gift card scam(ABC)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say they have received several reports of a phone spoof scam.

According to CSPD the suspect is calling residents from a number that appears to be the Gold Hill Substation and tells victims there is a warrant out for their arrest.

If you are contacted by someone saying they are a police officer or detective, and you are unsure of the person’s identity you should request to meet the officer or detective in person at any CSPD station.

You should also write down the officers name and badge number and then contact the CSPD non-emergency line to verify the information.

