Colorado governor orders flags to be lowered in honor of FBI Agent Schwartzenberger, a Colorado native

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide on Saturday from sunrise to sunset to honor FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.

The announcement came on Friday. Special Agent Schwartzenberger, 43, was a Colorado native, mother of two and wife. She was killed in the line of duty in Florida while attempting to serve a court-ordered federal search warrant for violent crimes against children investigation. Special Agent Daniel Alfin, was also killed during the shooting.

Special Agent Schwartzenberger was a native of Pueblo and a 1996 graduate of Pueblo South High School, where she was an accomplished diver. She attended Colorado State University and competed with the Rams dive team for one year. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice at Northeastern University in 2000. Laura was a 15-year veteran of the FBI, initially assigned to FBI Albuquerque Division in 2005. She transferred to Miami in 2010 and committed her time there investigating crimes against children. She is survived by her husband, who is also from Pueblo, and two children.

“As the FBI family, the law enforcement family, and the Colorado community grieve the loss of these heroes, we will honor their ultimate sacrifice by continuing our mission to protect the American people,” said Denver FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.

Alfin was 36 years old. He was born in New York and joined the FBI in 2009 with his initial assignment to the FBI’s Albany, New York, office. He has been assigned to FBI Miami since 2017 and has worked crimes against children violations for over six years. He is survived by his wife and one child.

Three others were injured in the shooting.

The suspect is believed to have killed himself.

