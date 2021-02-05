Advertisement

State Sen. Kerry Donovan to run against Rep. Lauren Boebert

State Sen. Kerry Donovan
State Sen. Kerry Donovan(Colorado Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Democratic State Sen. Kerry Donovan will run against Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the next election. Donovan made the announcement Thursday morning after filing paperwork to run for the western Colorado seat in 2022.

It’s early to announce a congressional run but Boebert has become a lightning rod after only one month in office. She has argued for bringing her pistol onto the floor of the House of Representatives and has been accused of encouraging the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Donovan is the third and the highest profile Democrat to announce against Boebert.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
In this undated photo provided by the FBI shows agent Laura Schwartzenberger who was fatally...
D-60 honors FBI agent, who was a mother of 2 and Colorado native, killed in the line of duty
Top right: Kevin Bui. Bottom right: Gavin Seymour. Left is a handout photo from authorities...
Report: Teens accused in deadly arson fire that killed 5 had set fire to wrong house
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
Charles Swift is one of 19 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs...
Sexually violent predator to be living in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Donthe Lucas trial day 2
Donthe Lucas trial day 2
In-depth interview with Pueblo's mayor.
WATCH: In-depth interview with the mayor of Pueblo
Some teachers raise questions on state testing during pandemic.
Some Colorado educators raise questions about standardized testing during the pandemic
Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.
Mass vaccine clinic planned for Colorado Springs, invite only and invitations were already sent out