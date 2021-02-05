State Sen. Kerry Donovan to run against Rep. Lauren Boebert

DENVER (AP) - Democratic State Sen. Kerry Donovan will run against Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the next election. Donovan made the announcement Thursday morning after filing paperwork to run for the western Colorado seat in 2022.

It’s early to announce a congressional run but Boebert has become a lightning rod after only one month in office. She has argued for bringing her pistol onto the floor of the House of Representatives and has been accused of encouraging the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Donovan is the third and the highest profile Democrat to announce against Boebert.

