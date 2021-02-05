Advertisement

Deadly shooting investigation in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

Multiple officers were at the scene in the area of S. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road on the east side of the city at about 3 p.m. Last time this article was updated at 3:20 p.m. there were very few details available, other than the scene was still active.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.
Mass vaccine clinic planned for Colorado Springs, invite only and invitations were already sent out
Attempted murder suspect David Strang.
Attempted murder suspect in custody following a house fire and standoff in Teller County on Thursday

Latest News

Warming through the weekend
More Wind This Weekend
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Pueblo on Friday
Several mountain communities warning about high avalanche danger this weekend.
Avalanche warnings in place for several mountain communities
Tilde in the Canon City area. November 2020.
Pic of the Day Feb. 5: Rest in peace Tilde!