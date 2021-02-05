Deadly shooting investigation in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.
Multiple officers were at the scene in the area of S. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road on the east side of the city at about 3 p.m. Last time this article was updated at 3:20 p.m. there were very few details available, other than the scene was still active.
