Reward offered after car with COVID-19 vaccine vials stolen in Fla.

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLANT CITY, Fla. (CNN) - Police released video of a person of interest in the theft of a car containing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The theft happened Wednesday from a festival ground near Tampa where the vaccine was going to be administered.

The car belongs to a driver for a contractor that has been providing the vaccine.

That driver left the car running and door unlocked while asking for directions, and that’s when someone stole it.

The vehicle is described as a four door, gray 2018 Hyundai Accent with a Florida tag.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Plant City Police Department is requesting community assistance regarding the subject in the video. This is a person...

Posted by Plant City Police Department on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

