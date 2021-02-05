Advertisement

Police: Man with Florida facial tattoo calls 911 for a ride, gets arrested

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Leatham called 911 four times on Sunday to ask...
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Leatham called 911 four times on Sunday to ask for a ride home.(Source: Pasco County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A man with a tattoo of Florida in the middle of his forehead was arrested for allegedly misusing the 911 system.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Leatham called 911 four times on Sunday to ask for a ride home.

At one point, he claimed he called the wrong number but later called back. He also admitted to drinking a bit.

Records show a deputy met up with Leatham and offered to call him a taxi, but Leatham said he didn’t have money for one.

He was then arrested for calling 911 when there wasn’t an emergency.

Leatham was also found with marijuana during a search. He was released from jail on Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
WATCH: Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Lucas murder trial, day 2: Friends and college roommates of Kelsie Schelling take witness stand
Attempted murder suspect David Strang.
Attempted murder suspect in custody following a house fire and standoff in Teller County on Thursday

Latest News

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters
Warming through the weekend
Windy later Today
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks