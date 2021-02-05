Pic of the Day Feb. 5: Rest in peace Tilde!

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - For the “Pic of the Day” on Friday we wanted to honor Tilde.

Rebecca Stafford Photography shared a recent photo with 11 News for pic of the day. The Canon City Daily Record was one of the first media outlets to report the recent passing of Tilde. 11 News confirmed the tragic news with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The exact cause of Tilde’s death wasn’t certain last time this article was updated, but District Wildlife Manager Zach Holder has good reason to believe Tilde was not poached.

Tilde, a rare white deer, was a local celebrity in the Canon City area for several years. In the past, 11 News learned from Colorado Parks and Wildlife Tilde was most likely “leucistic.” Leucistic animals lack pigment over all or part of their bodies.

Rebecca Stafford Photography shared a photo of Tilde with 11 News from November 8 that can be viewed at the top of this article.

