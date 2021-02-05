Advertisement

Pic of the Day Feb. 5: Rest in peace Tilde!

Tilde in the Canon City area. November 2020.
Tilde in the Canon City area. November 2020.(R Stafford Photography)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - For the “Pic of the Day” on Friday we wanted to honor Tilde.

Rebecca Stafford Photography shared a recent photo with 11 News for pic of the day. The Canon City Daily Record was one of the first media outlets to report the recent passing of Tilde. 11 News confirmed the tragic news with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The exact cause of Tilde’s death wasn’t certain last time this article was updated, but District Wildlife Manager Zach Holder has good reason to believe Tilde was not poached.

Tilde, a rare white deer, was a local celebrity in the Canon City area for several years. In the past, 11 News learned from Colorado Parks and Wildlife Tilde was most likely “leucistic.” Leucistic animals lack pigment over all or part of their bodies.

Rebecca Stafford Photography shared a photo of Tilde with 11 News from November 8 that can be viewed at the top of this article.

You can submit pictures in the gallery below for a chance to see it on TV in our Pic of the Day feature:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.
Mass vaccine clinic planned for Colorado Springs, invite only and invitations were already sent out
Attempted murder suspect David Strang.
Attempted murder suspect in custody following a house fire and standoff in Teller County on Thursday

Latest News

Warming through the weekend
More Wind This Weekend
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Pueblo on Friday
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 2/5/21.
Deadly shooting investigation in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon
Several mountain communities warning about high avalanche danger this weekend.
Avalanche warnings in place for several mountain communities