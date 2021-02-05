Advertisement

Parkview Medical Center expanding patient policy

By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo is expanding their visitor policy starting February 8. 2021. Two visitors will be allowed during normal visiting hours at the hospital, but does not include visitors to COVID-19 patients or patients under investigation for the virus.

Here are the current restrictions in place:

  • Visiting hours are from 10am-8pm.
  • Visitors are limited to two visitors within 24-hour period. This includes visiting a patient, coming in for a procedure if they need assistance and visits to the emergency room.
  • Visitors will be required to wear self-provided face coverings while inside Parkview’s facilities.
  • All visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms. Any visitor with a temperature equal to or >100.0 or COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed.
  • No visitors are permitted under the age of 10.
  • Visitors will be asked to remain in the patient’s room while visiting, only leaving when necessary.
  • In respect to social distancing, visitors may be asked to leave waiting rooms and/or lobbies if they become crowded.

Certain restrictions may be made in specific circumstances. Parkview encourages everyone to follow CDC guidelines of washing your hands, social distancing and cover your cough/sneezes.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
WATCH: Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Lucas murder trial, day 2: Friends and college roommates of Kelsie Schelling take witness stand
Attempted murder suspect David Strang.
Attempted murder suspect in custody following a house fire and standoff in Teller County on Thursday

Latest News

Warming through the weekend
Windy later Today
Warming through the weekend
Warming through the weekend
City of Colorado Springs receives grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to fund public...
Grant helps city of Colorado Springs fund public art project in Panorama Park
court gavel
Federal Grand Jury returns indictment against man for aiming laser pointer at a DPD helicopter