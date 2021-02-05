Parkview Medical Center expanding patient policy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo is expanding their visitor policy starting February 8. 2021. Two visitors will be allowed during normal visiting hours at the hospital, but does not include visitors to COVID-19 patients or patients under investigation for the virus.

Here are the current restrictions in place:

Visiting hours are from 10am-8pm.

Visitors are limited to two visitors within 24-hour period. This includes visiting a patient, coming in for a procedure if they need assistance and visits to the emergency room.

Visitors will be required to wear self-provided face coverings while inside Parkview’s facilities.

All visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms. Any visitor with a temperature equal to or >100.0 or COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed.

No visitors are permitted under the age of 10.

Visitors will be asked to remain in the patient’s room while visiting, only leaving when necessary.

In respect to social distancing, visitors may be asked to leave waiting rooms and/or lobbies if they become crowded.

Certain restrictions may be made in specific circumstances. Parkview encourages everyone to follow CDC guidelines of washing your hands, social distancing and cover your cough/sneezes.

