NHL revises virus protocols; Colorado is 5th team shut down

The NHL is revising its virus protocols almost a quarter of the way through its season.

The Colorado Avalanche on Thursday became the fifth team to be shut down. The league is hoping new rules curb the spread of the virus. Changes include removing glass panels from behind benches for better air flow, forcing all meetings to be virtual and making teams space out locker rooms.

The changes come with 40 players currently on the COVID-19 unavailable list. Colorado joined Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota among the teams with games postponed in the coming days.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/4/2021 8:01:23 PM (GMT -7:00)