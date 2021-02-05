Advertisement

NHL revises virus protocols; Colorado is 5th team shut down

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The uncertainty raised by coronavirus pandemic leads to experts providing a bleak short-term assessment on the NHL's financial bottom line, with some projecting revenues being cut by almost half. What's unclear is how large the impact might be until it can be determined when fans can resume attending games and if the league is able to complete this season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:16 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The NHL is revising its virus protocols almost a quarter of the way through its season.

The Colorado Avalanche on Thursday became the fifth team to be shut down. The league is hoping new rules curb the spread of the virus. Changes include removing glass panels from behind benches for better air flow, forcing all meetings to be virtual and making teams space out locker rooms.

The changes come with 40 players currently on the COVID-19 unavailable list. Colorado joined Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota among the teams with games postponed in the coming days.

