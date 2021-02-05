New Mexico State Patrol trooper shot and killed on Thursday

LUNA COUNTY, N.M. (KKTV) - A state trooper in New Mexico was shot and killed on Thursday.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the deadly incident at about 1:30 p.m. The law enforcement officer was killed in Luna County on the south side of the state along I-10. The suspect was shot and killed about 40 miles away.

As of 5 p.m. the trooper had not been publicly identified.

It isn’t clear what led up to the shooting.

Our love to the @NMStatePolice and the loss of their officer today. Our blue family mourns with you. pic.twitter.com/nf50qXXK93 — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) February 4, 2021

