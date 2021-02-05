Advertisement

New Mexico State Patrol trooper shot and killed on Thursday

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUNA COUNTY, N.M. (KKTV) - A state trooper in New Mexico was shot and killed on Thursday.

New Mexico State Police confirmed the deadly incident at about 1:30 p.m. The law enforcement officer was killed in Luna County on the south side of the state along I-10. The suspect was shot and killed about 40 miles away.

As of 5 p.m. the trooper had not been publicly identified.

It isn’t clear what led up to the shooting.

