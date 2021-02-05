MISSING: Man who suffers from a cognitive impairment last seen in Castle Rock Thursday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping the public can help them find a man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Robert Gautsche was last seen on Thursday at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of Founders Parkway and Allen Street in Castle Rock. He was last seen wearing a tan pullover and pajama pants. According to an alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Gautsche suffers from a cognitive impairment and needs medication.

If you see Gautsche, you’re asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff at 303-660-7500.

