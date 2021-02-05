Advertisement

MISSING: Man who suffers from a cognitive impairment last seen in Castle Rock Thursday night

58-year-old Robert Gautsche
58-year-old Robert Gautsche(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are hoping the public can help them find a man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Robert Gautsche was last seen on Thursday at about 7:15 p.m. in the area of Founders Parkway and Allen Street in Castle Rock. He was last seen wearing a tan pullover and pajama pants. According to an alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Gautsche suffers from a cognitive impairment and needs medication.

If you see Gautsche, you’re asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff at 303-660-7500.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
In this undated photo provided by the FBI shows agent Laura Schwartzenberger who was fatally...
D-60 honors FBI agent, who was a mother of 2 and Colorado native, killed in the line of duty
Top right: Kevin Bui. Bottom right: Gavin Seymour. Left is a handout photo from authorities...
Report: Teens accused in deadly arson fire that killed 5 had set fire to wrong house
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money

Latest News

Judge weighs dropping charges against Dane over wildfire
WATCH: Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Lucas murder trial, day 2: Friends and college roommates of Kelsie Schelling take witness stand
Donthe Lucas trial day 2
Donthe Lucas trial day 2
In-depth interview with Pueblo's mayor.
WATCH: In-depth interview with the mayor of Pueblo