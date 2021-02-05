Advertisement

Mass vaccine clinic planned for Colorado Springs, invite only and invitations were already sent out

Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.
Man receiving Pfizer vaccine.(WLUC photo)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News has confirmed with Centura Health there will be a mass vaccine clinic in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The clinic is invite only and invitations were already sent out on Thursday. The drive-thru clinic is scheduled for Feb. 13 and 14 and is being put on by Centura Health and COVIDCheck Colorado. About 4,500 vaccine doses are expected to be administered to people 65 and older, teachers and anyone else who falls under the current phase of the vaccine distribution plan for the state.

People who received an invite are not exclusively Centura patients. It isn’t clear how people were chosen to receive an invitation.

For vaccine questions the public can call 2-1-1 or the state’s 24/7 hotline at 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926.)

