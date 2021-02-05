Large boulder blocking Highway 145 in Montezuma County

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a large Boulder blocking the Southbound lanes of Highway 145.

The boulder is located near mile marker 28 in the area Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. If you are driving in the area, expect delays.

A large boulder the size of a large boulder is blocking the southbound lane Hwy 145 mm28 in Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. Expect delays. #largeboulder pic.twitter.com/9WJ1nKB67Q — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 5, 2021

This comes a year after a “large boulder the size of a small boulder” was blocking the east bound lane of Highway 145 near Silverpick Road.

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

