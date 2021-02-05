Advertisement

Large boulder blocking Highway 145 in Montezuma County

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a large Boulder blocking the Southbound lanes of Highway 145.(San Miguel Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a large Boulder blocking the Southbound lanes of Highway 145.

The boulder is located near mile marker 28 in the area Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. If you are driving in the area, expect delays.

This comes a year after a “large boulder the size of a small boulder” was blocking the east bound lane of Highway 145 near Silverpick Road.

