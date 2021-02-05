Advertisement

Judge weighs dropping charges against Dane over wildfire

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - With no viable option remaining for trying a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large Colorado wildfire in 2018, a judge says he will rule next week on whether to dismiss criminal charges against him.

Before deciding the fate of Jesper Joergensen, Judge Gregory Lyman said during a hearing on Thursday that he wanted to be assured that Joergensen would be deported to his homeland if the case is dismissed. Lyman also said he wanted to hear from residents of some of the over 100 homes that were destroyed at the Feb. 12 hearing when he’s scheduled to announce his decision.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
In this undated photo provided by the FBI shows agent Laura Schwartzenberger who was fatally...
D-60 honors FBI agent, who was a mother of 2 and Colorado native, killed in the line of duty
Top right: Kevin Bui. Bottom right: Gavin Seymour. Left is a handout photo from authorities...
Report: Teens accused in deadly arson fire that killed 5 had set fire to wrong house
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money

Latest News

58-year-old Robert Gautsche
MISSING: Man who suffers from a cognitive impairment last seen in Castle Rock Thursday night
WATCH: Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Lucas murder trial, day 2: Friends and college roommates of Kelsie Schelling take witness stand
Donthe Lucas trial day 2
Donthe Lucas trial day 2
In-depth interview with Pueblo's mayor.
WATCH: In-depth interview with the mayor of Pueblo