Judge weighs dropping charges against Dane over wildfire

DENVER (AP) - With no viable option remaining for trying a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large Colorado wildfire in 2018, a judge says he will rule next week on whether to dismiss criminal charges against him.

Before deciding the fate of Jesper Joergensen, Judge Gregory Lyman said during a hearing on Thursday that he wanted to be assured that Joergensen would be deported to his homeland if the case is dismissed. Lyman also said he wanted to hear from residents of some of the over 100 homes that were destroyed at the Feb. 12 hearing when he’s scheduled to announce his decision.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)