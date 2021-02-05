Grant helps city of Colorado Springs fund public art project in Panorama Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Colorado Springs has been approved for a $40,000 Grants for Arts Project from the National Endowment for the Arts for a future public art project at Panorama Park. Panorama Park is located in southeast Colorado Springs and will receive the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history.

The park renovation is said to provide a safe, accessible, quality community destination park within a 10-minute walk for many southeast residents, add new features based upon community needs, replace aging equipment, and re-envision the park to address currently limited opportunities for play and hazardous conditions.

Karen Palus, Colorado Springs parks, recreation and cultural services director, said in a press release:

“The Grants for Arts Projects is a highly competitive, prestigious national award, and we are deeply honored to receive these funds for Panorama Park. Residents in the southeast have rallied around the redevelopment of Panorama, and our shared vision is to create an innovative structure that educates, engages and inspires park visitors by reflecting the rich diversity of the community. This is a very special opportunity because it will bring the first city-owned public art installation to the southeast.”

A new artwork will begin making an expert panel later this month that will develop a timeline and criteria for selection.

A short list of finalists will then be selected by a community committee that includes representatives from neighborhood associations, local schools and the City. Once the artist is selected, a participatory design process will engage community members in all aspects of the creative process.

Construction on the park is expected to begin in spring 2021.

This is one of sixteen projects in Colorado selected to a grant during the first round of awards given across the nation in 2021.

