Federal Grand Jury returns indictment against man for aiming laser pointer at a DPD helicopter

DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Logan Scott Debyle of Denver has been indicted for aiming a laser pointer at a Denver Police Department (DPD) helicopter on November 4, 2020.

Debyle was originally charged by a criminal complaint on November 6, 2020. According to the affidavit in support of the original complaint, Debyle allegedly used a green laser pointer to illuminate the cockpit of a DPD helicopter called “Air 1” as the helicopter observed civil unrest during the evening of November 4, 2020. The flight crew of Air 1 viewed two men associated with the laser. The men were then detained by DPD police officers.

“We are proceeding with this and other matters to ensure that laws are enforced both here in Denver, as well as at the United States Capitol,” said United States Attorney Jason Dunn. “Peaceful protests will be protected, but lawless rule breaking will not be tolerated.”

Debyle is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 39A. If convicted, he faces a sentence of not more than five years imprisonment and a fine of not more than $250,000. The charge pending against the defendant is an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Denver Field Office and the Denver Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney David Tonini is handling the prosecution on behalf of the United States.

Case numbers: 20-mj-180 &

