Advertisement

Federal Grand Jury returns indictment against man for aiming laser pointer at a DPD helicopter

court gavel
court gavel(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Logan Scott Debyle of Denver has been indicted for aiming a laser pointer at a Denver Police Department (DPD) helicopter on November 4, 2020.

Debyle was originally charged by a criminal complaint on November 6, 2020. According to the affidavit in support of the original complaint, Debyle allegedly used a green laser pointer to illuminate the cockpit of a DPD helicopter called “Air 1” as the helicopter observed civil unrest during the evening of November 4, 2020. The flight crew of Air 1 viewed two men associated with the laser. The men were then detained by DPD police officers.

“We are proceeding with this and other matters to ensure that laws are enforced both here in Denver, as well as at the United States Capitol,” said United States Attorney Jason Dunn. “Peaceful protests will be protected, but lawless rule breaking will not be tolerated.”

Debyle is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 39A. If convicted, he faces a sentence of not more than five years imprisonment and a fine of not more than $250,000. The charge pending against the defendant is an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This matter is being investigated by the FBI’s Denver Field Office and the Denver Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney David Tonini is handling the prosecution on behalf of the United States.

Case numbers: 20-mj-180 &

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
WATCH: Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Lucas murder trial, day 2: Friends and college roommates of Kelsie Schelling take witness stand
Attempted murder suspect David Strang.
Attempted murder suspect in custody following a house fire and standoff in Teller County on Thursday

Latest News

City of Colorado Springs receives grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to fund public...
Grant helps city of Colorado Springs fund public art project in Panorama Park
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a large Boulder blocking the...
Large boulder blocking Highway 145 in Montezuma County
Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded and put out a fire at the Reserve Apartments...
CSFD responds to apartment fire in Southeast Colorado Springs
Several local kids helped raise money for Care and Share Food Bank by hosting a...
Care and Share Food Bank gets donation from several local kids