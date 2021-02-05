El Paso and Pueblo counties move into new levels on State’s COVID-19 dial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis announced a the state is putting a new COVID-19 dial into dial Saturday at 9 a.m. According to the state, the greatest change will be to the incidence levels.

With the new dial, El Paso and Teller County will move into level Yellow and Pueblo County will be in level Blue Saturday morning.

Counties in level yellow with a 5-star-program can reportedly only operate in Blue once 70% of 70-year-olds in the state are vaccinated with at least one dose. The state expects this to happen by the end of February.

On the new dial their are several changes being put into place:

-the incidence rate will now operate on a 7 day metric instead of 14 days.

-Mitigation plans wont be required anymore

-In level yellow, restaurants can have up to 50% or 150 people inside at one time.

