Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Pueblo on Friday

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly motorcycle crash was under investigation in Pueblo on Friday.

The crash happened soon after the motorcyclist reportedly tried to flee from the sheriff’s office, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Pueblo Police received information that a deputy attempted to pull the motorcyclist over for a traffic violation and the rider refused to do so. There was no chase, but a short time later the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle.

As of 3:30 p.m. investigators were at the scene in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Eckland Avenue on the southeast side of the city.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

