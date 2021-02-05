CSFD responds to apartment fire in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department was able to quickly put out a fire at the Reserve Apartments Friday morning. This is near Carmel Drive and Monterey Road in Colorado Springs.

#ColoradoSpringsFire the fire on Carmel is under control. CSFD was able to contain the fire to the main hallway of a multi-family apartment complex. No civilians or firefighters were injured. pic.twitter.com/3Jhd6Hp1Ci — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 5, 2021

CSFD says there is smoke showing from the back of the apartments. Fire crews say the fire started in a stairwell and spread to the hallway of a multi-family apartment complex.

No one was injured in the fire. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

