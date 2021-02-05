Advertisement

CSFD responds to apartment fire in Southeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded and put out a fire at the Reserve Apartments...
Colorado Springs Fire Department quickly responded and put out a fire at the Reserve Apartments in Colorado Springs.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department was able to quickly put out a fire at the Reserve Apartments Friday morning. This is near Carmel Drive and Monterey Road in Colorado Springs.

CSFD says there is smoke showing from the back of the apartments. Fire crews say the fire started in a stairwell and spread to the hallway of a multi-family apartment complex.

No one was injured in the fire. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
WATCH: Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Lucas murder trial, day 2: Friends and college roommates of Kelsie Schelling take witness stand
Attempted murder suspect David Strang.
Attempted murder suspect in custody following a house fire and standoff in Teller County on Thursday

Latest News

Several local kids helped raise money for Care and Share Food Bank by hosting a...
Care and Share Food Bank gets donation from several local kids
Several mountain communities warning about high avalanche danger this weekend.
Avalanche warnings in place for several mountain communities
kktv morning weather 2.5.21
Windy later Today
Judge weighs dropping charges against Dane over wildfire