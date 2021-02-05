CSFD responds to apartment fire in Southeast Colorado Springs
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department was able to quickly put out a fire at the Reserve Apartments Friday morning. This is near Carmel Drive and Monterey Road in Colorado Springs.
CSFD says there is smoke showing from the back of the apartments. Fire crews say the fire started in a stairwell and spread to the hallway of a multi-family apartment complex.
No one was injured in the fire. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
