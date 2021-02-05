Advertisement

Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dogs will make an appearance during the Puppy Bowl this weekend.

The two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing set to air during Puppy Bowl XVII.

The event, which features a group of rowdy puppies playing in a model stadium and airs as an alternative to the Super Bowl every year, is focused on raising awareness about adopting shelter pets — something the Bidens have experienced themselves. They adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, and he is the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

In the 30-second spot, Jill Biden sits with the family’s dogs before a fire at the White House and speaks about how, for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, “our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort.”

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on earth, and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy,” she continues. “So please keep wearing your masks, even when you’re out walking your dog, right guys?”

The ad closes with a bark, and directions to visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website for more information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting at an assisted living center in Lafayette, Colorado...
95-year-old accused of shooting and killing assisted living employee over money
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
WATCH: Donthe Lucas trial scheduled for Jan. 25 tied to the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling
Lucas murder trial, day 2: Friends and college roommates of Kelsie Schelling take witness stand
Attempted murder suspect David Strang.
Attempted murder suspect in custody following a house fire and standoff in Teller County on Thursday

Latest News

Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
City of Colorado Springs receives grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to fund public...
Grant helps city of Colorado Springs fund public art project in Panorama Park
FILE - In this June 12, 2014 file photo, Jim Weatherly speaks at the Songwriters Hall of Fame...
’Midnight Train to Georgia’ songwriter Jim Weatherly dies
Donald Rabin plays his flute at a Chicago police station. It was recovered after he lost it on...
$22,000 flute lost on Chicago train turns up in pawn shop
San Antonio will be a hub of activity for the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
Entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament to be in San Antonio area