Avalanche warnings in place for several mountain communities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several mountain communities in Colorado are on Avalanche warnings this weekend. This includes Gunnision, Grand Mesa, South San Juan and the Sangre de Cristos.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the avalanche warning in Gunnison for Vail/Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, and Gunnison zones will expire on Friday at 7 a.m. The center says the area got a foot or more of new snow and strong winds have combined to overload our fragile snowpack.

#CAICGunnison HIGH(4of5) Avalanche warning. It is very likely for you to trigger large and dangerous avalanches on all aspects at all elevations. Avalanches may step down deep in the snowpack. Avoid traveling in or around avalanche terrain. https://t.co/hKpGLbR18O pic.twitter.com/Je8hMZlhiY — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) February 4, 2021

The mountain communities are cautioning traveler who head to these areas to watch for avalanches. CAIC says large, wide, and deadly avalanches will be very easy to trigger. Natural avalanches can run long distances. Backcountry travelers should stay off of, and out from underneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.