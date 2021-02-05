Advertisement

Air Force hockey’s upcoming series vs RIT postponed

Conference COVID protocols led to postponement
Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Falcons logo
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - Falcons hockey will have back-to-back weekends off, as their series versus the Rochester Institute of Technology was postponed Thursday.

Both teams cited the reason for postponement as “Atlantic Hockey COVID-19 protocol” but did not specify further. Their series was originally scheduled for Feb. 12 and 13 at the Cadet Ice Arena. No make-up date has been announced.

This is the second consecutive series for Air Force hockey (1-9-1) that has been put on hold. The Falcons were set to play Holy Cross Feb. 5 and 6, but that series was postponed due to COVID protocols as well. Air Force’s last game was a 4-3 win over Bentley University on Feb. 1.

Canisius College is the next opponent on the Falcons schedule. That series will begin Feb. 19 on USAFA grounds.

