US jobless claims fall to 779,000 but layoffs remain high

Closed sign
Closed sign(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. jobless claims fell below 800,000 last week but layoffs still remain high with the economy still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week’s total dropped from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday, and is the lowest in two months.

Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

