Suspects ransack southeast Springs home, assault occupant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three prowlers broke into a home and assaulted a person inside, seriously injuring them in the process.

The home invasion was reported just before 11 Wednesday night on Gomer Avenue near Circle and Airport. Police say after assaulting the victim, the suspects ransacked the home and stole several items.

The victim is expected to survive. It’s unclear if the attack was random or if the suspects and victim knew each other.

No suspect descriptions have been released at the time of this writing. We will update this article as more information is released.

