Suspected DUI driver fails to move over, rear-ends state trooper on I-70

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are again urging drivers to move over for law enforcement after another state trooper was injured in a crash.

Colorado State Patrol says the trooper was on the shoulder of I-70 Wednesday afternoon when a car plowed into him. The collision happened near Silverthorne as snow was falling in the area. The trooper was inside his vehicle at the time and sustained minor to moderate injuries. He was released from the hospital as of Thursday morning.

Not only did the driver involved not move over a lane -- something state law requires when approaching an emergency vehicle, or else slow down if changing lanes isn’t possible -- but may have been drunk.

“We are serious about #SlowDownMoveOver!” State Patrol wrote on Twitter. “We have ZERO tolerance when it comes to impaired driving. Both place many lives at risk and that is unacceptable.”

The driver has been arrested.

At approximately 4:45 PM today on I70 MP 205, one of our troopers was rear ended by another vehicle while he was on the side of the road. Trooper has minor to moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. Driver is being investigated for possible DUI. pic.twitter.com/8gs0GgalxR — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) February 4, 2021

