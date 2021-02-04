Advertisement

Suspected DUI driver fails to move over, rear-ends state trooper on I-70

"We are serious about #SlowDownMoveOver! We have ZERO tolerance when it comes to impaired...
"We are serious about #SlowDownMoveOver! We have ZERO tolerance when it comes to impaired driving. Both place many lives at risk and that is unacceptable. This crash occurred near Silverthorne. Our trooper was injured and the suspected impaired driver has been arrested," Colorado State Patrol's Eagle office tweeted.(Colorado State Patrol)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are again urging drivers to move over for law enforcement after another state trooper was injured in a crash.

Colorado State Patrol says the trooper was on the shoulder of I-70 Wednesday afternoon when a car plowed into him. The collision happened near Silverthorne as snow was falling in the area. The trooper was inside his vehicle at the time and sustained minor to moderate injuries. He was released from the hospital as of Thursday morning.

Not only did the driver involved not move over a lane -- something state law requires when approaching an emergency vehicle, or else slow down if changing lanes isn’t possible -- but may have been drunk.

“We are serious about #SlowDownMoveOver!” State Patrol wrote on Twitter. “We have ZERO tolerance when it comes to impaired driving. Both place many lives at risk and that is unacceptable.”

The driver has been arrested.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
In this undated photo provided by the FBI shows agent Laura Schwartzenberger who was fatally...
D-60 honors FBI agent, who was a mother of 2 and Colorado native, killed in the line of duty
Top right: Kevin Bui. Bottom right: Gavin Seymour. Left is a handout photo from authorities...
Report: Teens accused in deadly arson fire that killed 5 had set fire to wrong house
Charles Swift is one of 19 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs...
Sexually violent predator to be living in Colorado Springs
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure

Latest News

Homeless man found dead in front of Pueblo business; homicide suspected
A Baltimore Police forensics team enters the house in West Baltimore where a U.S. marshal was...
US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore
kktv midday weather 2.4.21
Bright but chilly today
Ten panda cubs made their debut at a panda reserve in China ahead of the Lunar New Year. The...
China reserve shows off 10 panda cubs to mark Lunar New Year