3 dead and 1 injured in shooting south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, public asked to stay away from the area as authorities investigate

Shooting investigation in El Paso County off Loomis Avenue. 2/3/21.
Shooting investigation in El Paso County off Loomis Avenue. 2/3/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were investigating a deadly shooting just south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday that claimed the lives of multiple people.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid the 4300 block of Loomis Avenue at about 6 p.m. The neighborhood is just north of S. Academy and B Street.

Four people were shot, three of the people died. One other person was taken to the hospital and the sheriff’s office believes everyone who was involved is accounted for. All four people shot were adults.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

