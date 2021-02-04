Police: Robber threatens employee with rock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber threatened a store clerk with a big rock but ultimately left them unharmed after getting cash.

The robbery was reported around 3:45 Thursday morning in the 2400 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue. Police say the suspect went to the business and demanded the victim hand over money while threatening them with the rock. He fled the area after getting what he came for and has not been located.

The name of the business has not been released, and at the time of this writing police have not released a suspect description.

The street block is just east of Memorial Park.

