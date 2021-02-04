Advertisement

J&J asks US regulators to OK its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. regulators Thursday to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.

J&J’s vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19, according to preliminary results from a massive international study.

It didn’t appear quite as strong as two-dose competitors made by Pfizer and Moderna -- a finding that may be more perception than reality, given differences in how each was tested.

But the Food and Drug Administration is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose shot -- just like its competitors were put under the microscope -- before it decides whether to green light a third vaccine option in the U.S.

Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief, has cautioned against making comparisons before the evidence is all in.

“With so much need to get this pandemic under control, I think we can’t ignore any tool in the tool chest,” he told the American Medical Association last week. “We will have to do our best to try to make sure that we find the populations that benefit the most from each of these vaccines and deploy them in a very thoughtful manner.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies at the scene of a quadruple shooting on Loomis Avenue.
3 dead and 1 injured in shooting north of Fort Carson Wednesday
In this undated photo provided by the FBI shows agent Laura Schwartzenberger who was fatally...
D-60 honors FBI agent, who was a mother of 2 and Colorado native, killed in the line of duty
Top right: Kevin Bui. Bottom right: Gavin Seymour. Left is a handout photo from authorities...
Report: Teens accused in deadly arson fire that killed 5 had set fire to wrong house
On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 northbound back open Thursday morning following weather closure
Charles Swift is one of 19 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs...
Sexually violent predator to be living in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Stock photo of police lights.
New Mexico State Patrol trooper shot and killed on Thursday
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Dem-led House, drawing a line, kicks Greene off committees
John Osborne, left, and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform at the To Nashville, With Love...
‘I’m very comfortable being gay’: TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne comes out
Cool with wind Friday
Bright but chilly today