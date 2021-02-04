Advertisement

I-25 northbound closed north of Colorado Springs Wednesday night due to weather conditions

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced a safety closure late Wednesday night due to weather conditions.

I-25 northbound from exit 151, Briargate in Colorado Springs, was closed to exit 182, Wilcox Street in the Castle Rock area. The closure was announced at 10 p.m.

The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major highway closure. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the closure.

Click here for the latest from CDOT.

