I-25 northbound closed north of Colorado Springs Wednesday night due to weather conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced a safety closure late Wednesday night due to weather conditions.

I-25 northbound from exit 151, Briargate in Colorado Springs, was closed to exit 182, Wilcox Street in the Castle Rock area. The closure was announced at 10 p.m.

I-25 NB: Safety closure between Exit 151 - Briargate Parkway and Exit 182 - Wilcox Street. due to adverse weather conditions. Use Colorado highway 105 as detour. https://t.co/eHF6ZtlbeC — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 4, 2021

