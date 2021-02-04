Advertisement

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region caring for 14 huskies surrendered by breeder

One of the 14 huskies being cared for by a team at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak...
One of the 14 huskies being cared for by a team at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Nine are in Colorado Springs and the other five are in Pueblo.(HSPPR)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is caring for 14 huskies recently surrendered by their owner.

The huskies were among 50 given up Tuesday by an “overwhelmed breeder,” HSPPR said, declining to elaborate further. The huskies were divided between four Colorado animal shelters.

“HSPPR took in 14 huskies, all of whom are undersocialized and nervous,” HSPPR said.

The humane society says its behavior team is now working with the dogs to help build their confidence and trust in people. The team hopes the pups can be adopted out at a later date.

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, February 4, 2021

