Homeless man found dead in front of Pueblo business; homicide suspected

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police believe a man found dead in a business driveway could be a homicide victim.

Officers found the man Wednesday evening sprawled outside a business in the 400 block of East City Center Drive. Witness later reported seeing the man injured and walking westbound on City Center Drive before collapsing. The man was already dead when police reached the scene.

Police say an autopsy is underway to determine cause of death. The victim had multiple “nondescript” injuries when officers found him. The case is a suspected homicide, but there is currently no suspect information.

The victim was known to be homeless and living along Fountain Creek. He has not been identified at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Carly Gustin at 719-240-1341. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

