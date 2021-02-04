Advertisement

FBI agent killed in shootout in Florida was CO native: “she had the biggest heart”

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We are hearing from friends of the FBI agent from Colorado who was killed in Florida’s shootout on Tuesday.

FBI agent Laura Schwartzenberger is originally from Pueblo. Investigators say she was just 43 when she was gunned down in Florida executing a warrant in a child pornography case.

A neighbor told 11 NEWS she was one of her childhood best friends, and only lived two houses down from her growing up. She is devastated.

“She meant a lot to me. I knew that I could, you know, pick up the phone and text her or Facebook message her anything and she would respond back,” Joanne Riccillo-Griego said. Riccillo-Griego grew up with Schwartzenberger. “Those are bonds that I just think that they’re never going to break. They exceed the hands of time.”

Schwartzenberger and other FBI agents arrived at an apartment complex in Florida with a warrant in a child pornography case. Detectives say one other FBI agent was killed, and three others were injured.

Schwartzenberger was passionate about preventing crimes against children, the unit that she worked in. Neighbors and friends say she will be missed for her determination, her want to do good.

“She had the biggest heart you could ever have,” Riccillo-Griego said added. “If you ask anybody that went to school with her, or did an extracurricular activity with her… everyone mattered. She didn’t care who you are, what you did, everyone mattered. She made sure that you felt welcome and everything she did was too… I mean her work ethic was unreal.”

Schwartzenberger is survived by her two sons and her husband.

She was a South High School graduate.

D-60 says she was an outstanding student and athlete who “impacted” a lot of lives.

