Lucas Murder Trial Day 1: The mother of Kelsie Schelling takes the witness stand along with a self-proclaimed friend of Lucas

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - After nearly eight years and multiple delays, the trial for the suspect in the 2013 disappearance of a pregnant Colorado woman is underway.

Donthe Lucas is accused of killing 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling. To this day, the body of Schelling has not been recovered.

The following is a recap of day one of the trial from 11 News Reporter Kasia Kerridge:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, media was in a separate room from the courtroom. Media watched the trial only from the witness stand, and could not see Lucas, Kelsie’s family, jurors, defense or prosecution teams.

Opening statements began around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and Kelsie’s mother Laura Saxton testified shortly after. The prosecution went through Kelsie and Lucas’ apparent rocky relationship. The two met in college in early 2011. In their relationship, it was said by the prosecution that they argued a lot, but Laura Saxton testified that Kelsie had wanted to make it work because she was pregnant and had made statements she wanted to marry Lucas.

The prosecution said on Feb. 4, Kelsie confirmed her pregnancy with doctors, and was eight weeks pregnant. Kelsie called Saxton after the appointment saying she and the baby were good. That was the last time Saxton heard her daughter’s voice. Kelsie reportedly drove down to Pueblo that night after prosecutors say she had been arguing with Lucas, and waited to meet Lucas at the Southside Walmart. Saxton testified Kelsie was “lured” to Pueblo that night, although Saxton was unaware at the time Kelsie would go to Pueblo.

Prosecutors then say Kelsie waited at the Walmart, but was told by Lucas to go to a family home he resided in. Text messages were exchanged between Kelsie to Lucas’ phone in the early morning hours of Feb. 5, but she has never been seen since.

Kelsie’s family and friends had tried contacting her for days, but her phone would go to voicemail. Saxton testified she received some texts from Kelsie’s phone, but the texts were out of character for Kelsie. She described the texts as “curt” and “brief” when she normally texts “bubbly” and “upbeat.”

After realizing Kelsie had not been answering, her dad stopped by her apartment in downtown Denver and noticed Kelsie and her car were not there. Kelsie’s mom, brother and the wife of Kelsie’s brother drove to the apartment as well, where they called Denver police about a missing person.

The prosecution mentioned video footage and bank records which appeared to show Lucas driving Kelsie’s car and withdrawing $400 from Kelsie’s account. Her car was found on Feb. 14 in the St. Mary Corwin Hospital parking lot. Saxton immediately went to Pueblo and testified saying, “the moment her car was found, I knew she was dead.”

The investigation was then handed over from Denver police to Pueblo police. The prosecution said Lucas’ DNA was found inside the car, as well as a hair from his mother, Sara Lucas. The defense argued Lucas was often in her car while they were dating, so it made sense his DNA was in the car.

Kelsie was home in Yuma the weekend before she disappeared. Saxton testified they stayed home, had a normal weekend, but did talk about the baby. Kelsie said she wanted to keep it, and did not consider adoption. Saxton testified she hugged Kelsie goodbye after the weekend, and sent her back to Denver. That was the last time she ever saw Kelsie, on Feb. 2, 2013.

Through searches across Pueblo County, Saxton and the prosecution said Lucas never took part in the search or asked about Kelsie. The defense questioned Saxton saying it would make sense Lucas did not help search because he was a person of interest at the time and likely would not have been welcomed.

The defense team argued there is no body, no crime scene, no weapon and no forensic evidence in this case.

Another witness took the stand on Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. He was a former inmate who was in jail with Lucas. The inmate said he was friends with Lucas while he was in jail for 9 months from about 2018-2019. The inmate testified paraphrasing what Lucas allegedly told him in jail, “they weren’t going to find the body” and “they weren’t going to convict him of it.”

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

-Feb. 4, 2013: The last time Kelsie Schelling was seen.

-Feb. 5, 2013: Kelsie’s car was seen at several different locations. Lucas reportedly withdrew money from Kelsie’s bank account, according to investigators.

-Feb. 7, 2013: Someone is seen on surveillance video leaving Kelsie’s car in the parking lot of a hospital.

-Feb. 14, 2013: Police find Kelsie’s car

-Nov. 15, 2017: Lucas was arrested on robbery charges, not related to the Schelling case.

-April 12, 2017 Authorities start digging up the backyard of a home in connection to the Schelling case

-Dec. 1, 2017: Lucas is charged with murder

-Jan. 25, 2021: Trial for Lucas begins with jury selection

-Feb. 3, 2021: Opening statements in the trial for Lucas

