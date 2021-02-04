Deer reportedly followed a 77-year-old Colorado woman into her home and attacked her

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A 77-year-old Colorado woman was attacked by a deer in her own home, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The state wildlife agency is reporting the woman suffered scratches, cuts and bruises to her back on Tuesday when the attack happened in the Woodland Park area. The town is west of Colorado Springs. Wildlife officials believe the wild animal was being fed by neighbors, which is an illegal act.

“The woman was bringing in groceries from her car Tuesday afternoon when a mature doe followed her in through her propped door and surprised her inside her home,” Bill Vogrin with Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote in a release. “She said she turned to find herself face-to-face with the large deer, which seemed quite comfortable inside the home. In fact, it started eating food in her kitchen as the woman tried to get it back outside.”

The woman told CPW she threw multiple items at the deer to try and scare it out, but that tactic didn’t work. She said when she turned her back to the animal, the doe attacked. She was eventually able to grab a broom and push the deer back outside before closing the door.

“A CPW officer responded to the scene but the deer was gone,” Vogrin added in the release. “The victim told him the deer would return in the morning because her neighbors feed the deer, which is a violation of state law. In fact, when the officer returned Wednesday morning, the doe was in the victim’s yard. The victim positively identified the deer based on its unique markings and the officer humanely euthanized it.”

The deer’s body was sent to a state lab for analysis. The incident remains under investigation.

“This is another dangerous example of what happens when people feed wildlife,” said Cody Wigner, CPW assistant area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region. “They become habituated to people, lose their fear and become aggressive and dangerous.

Back in November, a woman was attacked by a deer in the Black Forest area. In June, a young boy was attacked by a deer in Colorado Springs.

